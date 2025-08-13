Player Transactions
August 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release


The Rochester Knighthawks have made Qualifying Offer + to Ryan Smith, Tyler Biles, Rylan Hartley, Riley Hutchcraft, Josh Medeiros, Kyle Waters, and Mitch Ogilvie as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have made Qualifying Offer + to Graydon Bradley, Eli Gobrecht, Kellen LeClair, and Austin Staats as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

