Player Transactions

August 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Rochester Knighthawks have made Qualifying Offer + to Ryan Smith, Tyler Biles, Rylan Hartley, Riley Hutchcraft, Josh Medeiros, Kyle Waters, and Mitch Ogilvie as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have made Qualifying Offer + to Graydon Bradley, Eli Gobrecht, Kellen LeClair, and Austin Staats as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.







