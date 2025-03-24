Player Transactions

National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Philadelphia Wings have released Tyler Burton and Connor Sellars from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mitchell Armstrong and Nicholas Rowlett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

