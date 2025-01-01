Player Transactions

January 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have signed Callum Crawford to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Dan Taylor from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Nick Preston on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Reilly O'Connor on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Brady Kearnan to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Sisselberger to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Austin Shanks and Adam Jay on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Players Matt Acchione and Keegan Bell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 1, 2025

Player Transactions - NLL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.