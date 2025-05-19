Philips, Heise, Hughes Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips, Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise and Ottawa forward Gabbie Hughes have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 3 Stars of the Week presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from May 12-May 18.

FIRST STAR - GWYNETH PHILIPS, G, OTTAWA CHARGE

Philips won a pair of one-goal decisions over the Montréal Victoire to help the Charge, in their first playoff appearance, become the PWHL's first Canadian-based Walter Cup finalist. On Tuesday, she made 26 saves in Ottawa's 1-0 triumph, becoming the first rookie in league history to register a playoff shutout. On Friday, Philips added 19 saves to backstop the 2-1 victory that made the Charge the second "chosen" team to eliminate the first-place regular-season finisher. One goal was the margin in each of Philips' first-round triumphs - and in her only loss, which came at 15:33 of the fourth overtime in the longest game in PWHL history. Entering the Finals, Philips leads all goaltenders with three victories, a 1.14 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage. Her highlight-filled week also included the announcement that Philips has joined Ann-Renée Desbiens of Montréal and Aerin Frankel of Boston as finalists for the 2025 PWHL Goaltender of the Year award, presented by Rogers to the goaltender who showcases the most outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season. The 24-year-old from Athens, Ohio, recorded eight wins in 15 appearances, tied for second with two shutouts, posted a 2.11 goals-against average that was third-best among starters, and had a .919 save percentage that tied for third.

SECOND STAR - TAYLOR HEISE, F, MINNESOTA FROST

Heise scored the goal that sent the defending Walter Cup champions into the playoff Finals for the second consecutive year. At 16:00 of overtime Wednesday night, Heise moved to her right, cut across the high slot and sent a seeing-eye shot back against the grain to beat Toronto goalie Carly Jackson and give the Frost a 4-3 victory. Earlier in the contest, Heise had the primary assist on the goal by Kendall Coyne Schofield that launched Minnesota's comeback from a 2-0 deficit. That goal, at 10:47 of the second period, was scored just 14 seconds after Hannah Miller had scored for Toronto and represented the shortest span between goals in PWHL playoff history. Heise produced a game-high six shots on goal, while her one-goal, one-assist performance in Game 4 represented her third straight multi-point performance and raised her totals for the series to 1-6- 7. The seven points lead PWHL playoff scorers and represent the best three-game production of Heise's PWHL career. The 25-year-old from Lake City, Minnesota and reigning Playoff MVP also scored the winning goal against Toronto in Game 5 of last year's semifinal series.

THIRD STAR - GABBIE HUGHES, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

Hughes was a difference-maker in each of Ottawa's one-goal victories over Montréal. In Game 3 Tuesday, she had a team-high four shots on goal and collected her first career playoff point - a primary assist on the Mannon McMahon goal at 8:42 of the third period that was the only score of the contest. In Game 4 Friday night, Hughes set up the series-winning tally by Emily Clark 31 seconds into the third period to help send the Charge on to the PWHL Finals. Hughes, the only player to record points in both Game 3 and Game 4 of the series, also won 46 face-offs in the four-game set and shares the team lead for face-off victories with Shiann Darkangelo. Hughes enters the Finals tied for the team lead in assists with two and her 11 shots on goal are fourth on the Charge, trailing only Tereza Vanišová (20), Darkangelo (15) and Brianne Jenner (13). Facing the Frost for the PWHL championship will represent a homecoming for the 25-year-old Hughes, who hails from Lino Lakes, Minnesota - fewer than 20 miles from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the Frost's home rink - and who played collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 100 Points

Laura Stacey (MTL) = 80 Points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 70 Points

Gwyneth Philips (OTT) = 70 Points

Gabbie Hughes (OTT) = 60 Points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 60 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Hannah Miller (TOR) = 50 Points

Lee Stecklein (MIN) = 50 Points

Tereza Vanišová (OTT) = 50 Points

Kristen Campbell (TOR) = 40 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Ashton Bell (OTT) = 30 Points

Emily Clark (OTT) = 30 Points

Shiann Darkangelo (OTT) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Taylor Heise (MIN) = 30 Points

Nicole Hensley (MIN) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Alina Müller (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) = 20 Points

Renata Fast (TOR) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 Points

Abby Roque (NY) = 20 Points

Sophie Jaques (MIN) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 Points

Klára Peslarová (BOS) = 10 Points

Maddie Rooney (MIN) = 10 Points

Kati Tabin (MTL) = 10 Points

Daryl Watts (TOR) = 10 Points







