Patience Pays Off In Winning Rally

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Ryan Vilade's ninth-inning double scored the tying run, and two batters later, Luis Castro brought home the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk in a 7-6 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field. The JetHawks have won four in-a-row and notched their first series victory of the season.

Matt Hearn started the winning rally with a one-out walk against reliver Yeison Cespedes (0-1). He scored the tying run on Vilade's double. Later in the inning with runners at second and third and one out, the Quakes (5-5) elected to intentionally walk Casey Golden to load the bases. Castro, the next batter, drew the winning walk.

The Quakes had jumped ahead of the JetHawks (4-6) in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run Starling Heredia home run.

Rancho Cucamonga took a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Devin Mann hit a three-run homer against Lancaster starter Antonio Santos. Santos would settle in after the homer and did not allow another run. In total he gave up the three runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven and issued just one walk.

The JetHawks tied the game quickly with three runs in the top of the second. Taylor Snyder drove home two runs with a bases-loaded single. Matt Hearn tied the game with a RBI-groundout.

The win gives Lancaster its first series win at LoanMart Field since June 30-July 3, 2017.

