Pat McAfee Talks Expansion with Mike Repole

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video


Pat McAfee and co-owner Mike Repole break down future markets.

Which city should be next? Comment below

: Pat McAfee Show

#ufl #football

Check out the United Football League Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Football League Stories from April 27, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central