Pat McAfee Talks Expansion with Mike Repole

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







Pat McAfee and co-owner Mike Repole break down future markets.

Which city should be next? Comment below

: Pat McAfee Show

#ufl #football







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