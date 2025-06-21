Panthers Score Early, Often Against Cards

KITCHENER - Kitchener scored seven first-inning runs and cruised to a 12-4 win on Saturday against Hamilton at Jack Couch Park. The Panthers sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, racking up eight hits and taking advantage of three Cardinals' errors. AJ Karosas delivered the biggest blow, a two-run home run that made it 5-0 at the time. Yosvani Penalver had a two-run single to start the scoring and finished with three hits and three RBI. Yunior Ibarra went 2-for-5 with three RBI, Charlie Towers hit a two-run blast, Yordan Manduley drove in a run and scored three times, while Runta Osawa and Iyad Ansari each went 2-for-4 and scored once. Panthers' starting pitcher Owen MacNeil (1-1) was the benefactor, picking up the win after allowing Tyler Duncan's RBI single in the third inning. He walked three and struck out seven. Kitchener improved to 6-10. Josh Williams hit a solo home run for the Cardinals (7-7). Tommy Reyes-Cruz hit a two-run single. Hamilton pitcher Freisis Adames (0-2) lasted only one inning. Four of the seven runs he allowed were unearned. He picked up a strikeout.

Castaldo comes up big for Leafs WELLAND - Jordan Castaldo went deep twice, including a two-run blast in the top of the eighth inning that broke a 2-2 tie and sent the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 win Saturday in Welland. Castaldo also hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to pull the Leafs (9-7) even at two runs apiece. Jhon Javier and Dennis Dei Baning each drove in a run in the win. Justin Marra went 2-for-3. Nathan Currah (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win on the mound. He gave up four hits and walked one. Dustin Richardson fanned four over two scoreless innings for his second save of the season. Luis Florentino started and gave up two runs on six hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out two. Jonah Weisner went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and stolen base for the Jackfish (12-4). Robert Mullen went 3-for-3. Losing pitcher Ban Abram (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits in 2.1 innings. He struck out six without issuing a walk. Euclides Leyer pitched the first five innings and yielded a run on two hits with a walk and five punchouts.

Baycats win fifth straight CHATHAM - Barrie's win streak hit five games with a 5-2 victory on Saturday in Chatham. Nolan Machibroda was the offensive hero with a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning. Tristan Clarke went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, and Brandon Hernandez singled three times atop the Baycats' lineup. Barrie starting pitcher Frank Garces (1-2) hung around long enough to earn the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits over eight innings. He walked one and struck out six. Carlos Sano tossed a scoreless ninth for his second save. The Baycats moved to 7-6. Sadler Goodwin had two hits and an RBI for the Barnstormers (8-7), and Spencer Marcus added two singles. Eric Pettipiece (0-1) took the loss after giving up Machibroda's blast in his only inning of relief. He took over for Mizuki Akatsuka, who threw seven one-run innings while striking out six.

Royals score late in win GUELPH - Guelph scored twice in the bottom of the seventh at home against Brantford on Saturday and held on for a 7-5 win. Tied at five apiece after the Red Sox scored three times in the top of the inning, Guelph's Conner Morro scored on a passed ball to retake the lead, and Matthew Ward added a sacrifice fly. Ethan Hammond drove in two in the Royals' five-run second inning. Gaku Ueda (1-0) earned the win in relief after entering the game in the seventh and retiring all five batters he faced. Edgar Garcia tossed a clean ninth for the save. Guelph starting pitcher Jacob Kush went five innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on eight hits. He walked two and struck out two. Lucas Bateman had two hits and an RBI for the Red Sox (3-13). Rene Tachioka went 3-for-5 and scored twice, Christian Ortega drove in a run, and Ethan Paulos went 2-for-5. Colby Klepper (0-4) took the loss after he was charged with two runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. Aidan Armitage went the first three innings and gave up five runs (three earned) on three hits. He walked one and struck out two.

FUTURE GAMES: Sunday, June 22 Barrie at Chatham-Kent, 11 a.m. (DH) Brantford at London, 1:05 pm. Guelph at Kitchener, 2 p.m. Toronto at Hamilton, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24 Barrie at Guelph, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25 Hamilton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 26 Hamilton at Welland, 7:15 p.m. Brantford at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.

