Panthers Fall to Stallions in Home Opener

April 4, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







The Michigan Panthers came up just short against the Birmingham Stallions, falling 21-12 at Ford Field in their home opener despite facing a backup quarterback in Matt Corral who took over after an Alex McGough injury on the first play of the game.

McGough went down awkwardly on a scramble on the first play of the game. Corral entered and led the Stallions to a 6-0 lead after the first half, propelled by two Harrison Mevin field goals. Birmingham later took a 18-0 lead after three quarters.

Michigan made things interesting early in the fourth quarter after a nine-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Perkins to Marcus Simms. After a roughing the passer penalty on the touchdown, Michigan converted the three-point conversion attempt from the two-yard line with a Perkins scramble to cut Birmingham's lead in half.

Needing to make a stop, D.J. Miller Jr. came up big with an interception, his second of the night, on a Corral heave, keeping the door open for a Michigan comeback.

Michigan's defense made another stop with under five minutes left, but they gave Birmingham a gift with a muffed punt turnover. The Stallions were able to add a field goal with 1:56 left to put the game just out of reach for the Panthers.

B.T. Potter nailed a 39-yard field goal with 26 seconds left, but the Panthers were stopped on the fourth-and-15 conversion attempt, sealing the win for Birmingham.

Miller Jr. recorded his first interception of the night in the second quarter, stepping in front of a Corral pass for the takeaway. That made two takeaways for Michigan's defense in as many weeks. It was also Miller Jr.'s first interception in his professional career.

After a Bryce Perkins interception to start the third quarter, the Stallions found the endzone with a Ricky Person Jr. one-yard rushing touchdown to put them up by 12. The Panthers defense turned away Birmingham on the two-point conversion attempt.

Michigan's offense then put together their best drive of the night, starting from their own 27-yard line and getting all the way down to the Birmingham one-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, the Panthers took a gamble, but the Stallions stuffed Nate McCrary for the turnover on downs, ending the promising 10-play, 58-yard drive that lasted nearly six minutes.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Corral took his shot and connected with Deon Cain for a 52-yard touchdown, capping off a solid night for the Birmingham understudy.

Perkins completed 12-of-23 passes for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Etling completed 3-of-4 passes for eight yards. Corral of Birmingham completed 18-of-29 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Nate McCrary was Michigan's leading rusher with 53 yards on 14 attempts. Person Jr. was the leading rusher for the Stallions with 17 rushes for 53 yards and one touchdown.

The leading receiver for Michigan was Siaosi Mariner with three receptions for 44 yards. Cain caught four balls for 84 yards and one touchdown for Birmingham.

The Panthers (1-1) will face the San Antonio Brahmas (0-1) at Ford Field in Week 3. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12 PM ET on ABC. The Stallions (1-1) will host their home opener next Friday against the Arlington Renegades, kickoff scheduled for 8 PM ET.

By Roman Bruno

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.