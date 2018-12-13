Paints Sign Outfielder Trey Smith

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Continuing to build their roster for the 2019 Prospect League season, the Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, announced the signing of outfielder Trey Smith Thursday.

Smith, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound biology major at the University of Indianapolis (NCAA DII, GLVC) was an immediate contributor to the Greyhounds last Spring as a freshman. Smith appeared in 35 games, including 27 starts, and hit .264 with one home run, five doubles and eight RBIs.

A native of Sikeston, Mo., Smith was an All-Conference player as a junior and senior in high school. During his senior season, he hit .433 with five home runs, 22 RBIs, 32 runs scored and stole 12 bases.

The Chillicothe Paints open up their 27th season Thursday, May 30, 2019 at VA Memorial Stadium against the Champion City Kings at 7:05 p.m.

