NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Paints Sign Outfielder Chris Eisel Signs

January 7, 2019 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Chillicothe Paints News Release

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The 2019 roster continues to take shape as the Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, announced the signing of outfielder Chris Eisel, Monday.

Eisel is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (NCAA DII - PSAC). He has contributed on the field in both of his first two seasons with the Crimson Hawks.

As a freshman, Eisel played in all of his team's 47 games, including 42 starts, in center field. He led the team with a .446 on-base percentage and 24 walk and ranked second with a .331 batting average. Eisel also was 10-for-10 in stolen bases and held a .990 fielding percentage.

Last Spring, as a sophomore, Eisel was named First Team All-PSAC West after leading IUP with a .383 batting average, 36 runs scored, 49 hits, 11 doubles and nine steals (on 10 attempts). The Pittsburgh, Penn., native had 14 multi-hit games and finished the 2018 season on a team-best 13-game hit streak.

Over two collegiate seasons, Eisel is hitting .357 with 15 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 47 RBIs through 84 games. He has a .453 career on-base percentage and has made just two errors, one each season.

Eisel is a pre-physical therapy major at IUP.

The 2019 Chillicothe Paints season begins Thursday, May 30, at VA Memorial Stadium against the Champion City Kings at 7:05 p.m. The Chillicothe Gazette presents a FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA by 94 Country and draft beer will be just $1 for Thirsty Thursday. The Paints have made the playoffs seven times in 10 seasons since joining the Prospect League as a charter member in 2009. Averaging nearly 2,000 fans per game, the Paints are one of the highest-attended collegiate wood-bat summer teams in the country.

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...

Prospect League Stories from January 7, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Chillicothe Paints Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew