Paints Sign Outfielder Chris Eisel Signs

January 7, 2019 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Chillicothe Paints News Release





CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The 2019 roster continues to take shape as the Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, announced the signing of outfielder Chris Eisel, Monday.

Eisel is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (NCAA DII - PSAC). He has contributed on the field in both of his first two seasons with the Crimson Hawks.

As a freshman, Eisel played in all of his team's 47 games, including 42 starts, in center field. He led the team with a .446 on-base percentage and 24 walk and ranked second with a .331 batting average. Eisel also was 10-for-10 in stolen bases and held a .990 fielding percentage.

Last Spring, as a sophomore, Eisel was named First Team All-PSAC West after leading IUP with a .383 batting average, 36 runs scored, 49 hits, 11 doubles and nine steals (on 10 attempts). The Pittsburgh, Penn., native had 14 multi-hit games and finished the 2018 season on a team-best 13-game hit streak.

Over two collegiate seasons, Eisel is hitting .357 with 15 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 47 RBIs through 84 games. He has a .453 career on-base percentage and has made just two errors, one each season.

Eisel is a pre-physical therapy major at IUP.

The 2019 Chillicothe Paints season begins Thursday, May 30, at VA Memorial Stadium against the Champion City Kings at 7:05 p.m. The Chillicothe Gazette presents a FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA by 94 Country and draft beer will be just $1 for Thirsty Thursday. The Paints have made the playoffs seven times in 10 seasons since joining the Prospect League as a charter member in 2009. Averaging nearly 2,000 fans per game, the Paints are one of the highest-attended collegiate wood-bat summer teams in the country.

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from January 7, 2019

Paints Sign Outfielder Chris Eisel Signs - Chillicothe Paints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.