Paints Sign Miami's Colin Shepherd

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, signed infielder Colin Shepherd to a contract for the upcoming 2019 season, which begins May 30.

A junior at Miami University, the 6-foot, 175-pound, Shepherd is hitting .300 this season through 60 at bats. He has appeared in 28 games for the RedHawks, including 17 starts, mainly at shortstop.

Before attending Miami, Shepherd spent his first two collegiate seasons at Sinclair Community College, where he hit .326 as a sophomore with 14 extra-base hits, including one home run, and 37 RBIs.

A Westerville, Ohio, native, Shepherd is a graduate of Olentangy Orange High School, where he was a four-year letterwinner at shortstop, was named All-Conference three times and First-Team All-State as a senior. He also earned three letters in basketball.

Shepherd joins catcher Cole Andrews as the second Miami RedHawk to sign with the Paints for the 2019 season.

