Paints Add WMU's McIntyre for 2019

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Wednesday, the Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, announced the signing of infielder Justin McIntyre to the club's 2019 roster.

A 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore middle-infielder at Western Michigan University (NCAA DI - MAC), McIntyre is entering his second collegiate season with the Broncos. As a freshman last season, he appeared in 10 games, including one start at shortstop and one start at second base. In 11 at bats, McIntyre collected a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

He's the third Western Michigan University player to sign with the Paints for 2019, joining Broncos teammates Jack Huisman and Ethan Hajdukovic. NCAA regulations allow up to four from any one school to play on the same summer team.

McIntyre is from Portage, Mich., where he attended Portage Central High School. He was a three-year varsity player and helped his team with two conference championships and a district title. McIntyre twice earned All-Conference and All-District honors. He was also an All-Conference football player and helped his team to a conference title as well.

Justin's brother, Nick, played collegiate baseball and his relatives, Jake and Clay, participate in Professional Bull Riding.

The 2019 Chillicothe Paints season begins Thursday, May 30, at VA Memorial Stadium against the Champion City Kings at 7:05 p.m. The Chillicothe Gazette presents a FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA by 94 Country and draft beer will be just $1 for Thirsty Thursday. The Paints have made the playoffs seven times in 10 seasons since joining the Prospect League as a charter member in 2009. Averaging nearly 2,000 fans per game, the Paints are one of the highest-attended collegiate wood-bat summer teams in the country.

