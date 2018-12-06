Paints Add Catcher Cole Andrews to 2019 Roster

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The 2019 roster continues to take shape as the Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, announced the signing of catcher Cole Andrews for the upcoming summer season that begins Thursday, May 30 at VA Memorial Stadium.

Andrews is currently in his freshman year at Miami University (NCAA DI, Mid-American Conference). The 6-foot, 195-pound catcher and Powell, Ohio, native played high school baseball and football at Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus.

As a senior, Andrews was named second-team All-Ohio and first-team All-District. He was honorable mention All-Ohio as a junior.

According to Prep Baseball Report, Andrews is an above-average catcher defensively with the ability to hit with gap-to-gap power.

Andrews should be familiar with playing at VA Memorial Stadium, as Bishop Watterson has made a yearly trek to play at the Home of the Paints for the past several years. He is also familiar with collegiate summer baseball.

As a catcher for the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League's Galion Graders last summer, Andrews played in 24 games and hit .227 with four doubles, two home runs and ten RBIs as one of the youngest players in the league.

Andrews and his Paints teammates begin the 2019 Prospect League season Thursday, May 30 at 7:05 p.m. against the Champion City Kings at VA Memorial Stadium. Season ticket packages are available at www.ChillicothePaints.com, at the downtown office and gift shop located at 11 East Second Street in Chillicothe and by phone at (740) 773-TEAM.

