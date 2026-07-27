Paddington Commits to St. Cloud State

Published on July 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that forward EJ Paddington has committed to NCAA Division I St. Cloud State University to further his academic and playing career.

"It means a lot to me to be able to have this opportunity," said Paddington. "It's something I've been working toward for a long time. I'm really grateful for the chance to play at the highest collegiate level."

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native joined the Black and Gold for the 2024-25 season and quickly became one of the most prolific goal scorers in team history. In his first season with the Bruins, Paddington finished with 20 goals, 30 assists and 50 points. During the 2025-26 season, Paddington finished top ten among NAHL skaters in goals (38) and points (72). It was his dominance on the power play that made him such a dangerous skater, as the 21-year-old led the league with 20 power play goals.

"My time in Austin helped prepare me a lot both on and off the ice. The culture sets a great standard for every guy on the team and the support given from the community and the organization is unmatched."

The Bruins forward made history twice in the same game during the 2025-26 season finale against the St. Cloud Norsemen. With his first goal of that game, Paddington passed former line mate Alex Laurenza to break the Bruins' single-season goals record with 37. On his second goal of the game, he broke the Bruins' all-time goals record with his 58th of his two year career passing Walter Zacher.

"It's an accomplishment I didn't expect, but I don't take lightly," expressed Paddington on his two records. "The Bruins have had plenty of success and elite players pass through, so to hold a couple of records with this organization is really special."

The St. Cloud State Huskies hockey team is a NCAA Division I program that is a member of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. St. Cloud State finished the 2025-26 season with a 16-19-1 record, finishing fifth in the NCHC with 30 points and a 9-14-1 record.

"We're really excited for EJ and his family," said Bruins Head Coach Steve Howard. "This is something he's worked toward and waited for a long time, and he's earned every bit of it. From the day he got to Austin, he's been a great teammate, an incredible competitor, and someone who set the standard with how he came to the rink every day. To leave here as both our single-season and all-time goals leader speaks to the consistency and passion he brought, but what I'll remember most is the impact he had on our locker room and the culture of our team. St. Cloud State is getting a tremendous player and an even better person. We're proud of EJ and can't wait to see what he accomplishes with this opportunity at the next level."

Reflecting on what got him to this moment, Paddington was once again grateful for those in Austin who supported him. "I'd just like to thank the coaching staff, front office, and my billets in Austin. They believed in me and have given endless support throughout my time there."







North American Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2026

Paddington Commits to St. Cloud State - Austin Bruins

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