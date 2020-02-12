Pacific Association Announces New Club

February 12, 2020 - Pacific Association (PA) News Release





SAN FRANCISCO, Calif- The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs is thrilled to announce the California Dogecoin of Fairfield who will be participating as the fourth club for the 2020 season. The new club will play 20 home games in Fairfield, California. The other three participating clubs will remain the Napa Silverados, Sonoma Stompers and Vallejo Admirals. "Fairfield is a great location for fans to catch a game that is close to the Bay Area with a great brand of baseball which has showcased former Major League Baseball talent as well as players who eventually made it to the majors after playing in the Pacific Association," said Owner Brian Williams.

The Dogecoin, a form of cryptocurrency is represented by the Shiba Inu dog which was released in early December of 2013. "It is a unique mashup between family fun and crypto currency promotion. As the times change, the Pacific Association adapts with it," said commissioner Jonathan Stone. Stone enters his third season as the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs commissioner, his first since the 2018 season.

The Dogecoin will play their home games at Laurel Creek Park, which has field dimensions of 341-381-341 respectively. Stadium seating includes chairback seats behind home plate that also include quality views from the first and third base line. A new public address system and scoreboard were recently installed. "Fairfield is a great location and the playing surface at Laurel Creek Park is top notch. Brad Hanson who designed the stadium and runs the Fairfield Expos Legion Ball team, who also plays out of the stadium, has been great to work with. We are very grateful he has been accommodating to bring professional baseball to Fairfield." said Williams. More information on Laurel Creek Park stadium can be found here.

In early February, the Dogecoin announced their first coaching staff addition, Jared Lemieux. The former five-year professional played four seasons in the Canada American Association and one season in the American Association between 2006-2010. Over his five seasons, Lemieux appeared in 192 games and recorded 139 hits while scoring 98 runs and driving in 72 more. For the past five seasons he has been a hitting / base coach for the Ottawa Champions from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

In the spring, the Dogecoin will be hosting a barnstormer tour where they will feature games against the Atlantic League, American Association and Frontier League. Most notably scheduled is the Long Island Ducks who captured the 2019 Atlantic League championship.

Williams will lead the Dogecoin in day-to-day operations."It's been great working with Brian. A lot of hard work and in depth conversations took place for this to happen. He has a great passion for the great game of baseball, and we're excited that he'll be joining us this season," said Sonoma Stompers General Manager Brett Creamer.

On February 11th, infielder Mike Annone was announced as the Dogecoin's first player signed in franchise history. Annone spent four seasons at Wilmington (DE) where he held a .285 average in 140 games played. In 2018, Annone played for the Santa Fe Fuego of the Pecos League where he held a .384 average with 17 home runs and 15 doubles. Over 62 games, Annone would score 87 runs and drive in 84 more.

In 2019, Annone played for the San Rafael Pacifics where he held a .304 average with eight home runs and 27 RBIs (2019 Mike Annone video highlights). "I'm looking forward to this great opportunity and starting a winning tradition with a new franchise in the Pacific Association," said Annone. The San Rafael Pacifics informed the Pacific Association they will not be returning for the 2020 season.

The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs will begin it's eight season of play which will feature a schedule from late May through early September. To contact the California Dogecoin of Fairfield please contact info@dogecoinbaseball.com or visit them at www.dogecoinbaseball.com.

