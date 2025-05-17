Outlaws Unable to Weather the Storm

May 17, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The Southwest Kansas Storm traveled North to take on the Billings Outlaws Saturday night. Southwest Kansas is coming off a bye and in the previous week beat the Outlaws at home 49-31. The Outlaws are coming off a 69-10 victory over the Washington Wolfpack. The Storm sit behind the Firebirds for the top spot in the AF1, the Outlaws are battling to make the playoffs. This game was critical for the Storm to maintain their home field advantage heading late into the season, while the Outlaws look to crawl back into the playoff contention.

Billings has made major changes across the team with additions of Malik Henry at quarterback, Darius Prince at wide receiver, and Dwayne Hollis in the secondary. Last week, it looked like the trio made major differences on the field. The Storm have had a consistent offense all year, producing the second-most points in the league. However, their defense has still had major flaws, allowing the second-most points in the league.

For both teams, this was a great measuring stick to see where they sit in the league. Will the Outlaws continue to bounce back with the new additions? Or will the Storm come in and maintain their pace as one of the premier teams in the league? With a matchup just two weeks ago against each other, these teams know what each had to offer.

Game Recap

Billings started the game with the ball and almost connected with a bang. Arthur Anderson dropped what would have been a massive play, falling on the one-yard line. Stretching out to make another ridiculous play, Prince just missed a touchdown, however, a penalty on the play advanced the Outlaws to continue the series. A play later, Malik found his favorite target. Prince snagged a pass and flipped over the endzone wall to put the first points of the game on the board for Billings. Dean Faithful with the deuce, pushed the Outlaws out to an early nine-point lead. Jalen Morton, just three plays in on offense, found himself breaking free on a zone read for his first touchdown of the game. Darius Prince on the kickoff took the ball to the half field. On the following play, Malik threw deep into the endzone, the ball was picked off by Dontra Matthews, but the Storm were called for a penalty. Taking four plays on the goalline, Malik Henry pushed his way in with some help from Darius Prince. Looking like Billings would hold the Storm to a turnover on downs, the Outlaws committed a penalty, advancing the ball for the Storm.

Out of the intermission, Morton found Hall for a huge gain, putting the Storm within striking distance. Jamell Winn ripped his way through the offensive line, pulling down Morton for the first sack of the game. The sack ended up not mattering as Jalen Morton fired a bullet to Demarius Washington for another Storm touchdown. Robert Cooper powered his way, taking down Malik Henry for the Storms' first sack. Henry fired a shot to Darius Prince in the endzone, even though Michael Lawson was draped all over him, he came down into the wall to push the Outlaws' lead further. Morton was not able to escape Devin Love for his second sack of the game. Jalen, not being discouraged, connected twice to move the ball within eleven yards. Love again sniffing out Morton, collected his second sack of the night. Following the sack, Jalen Morton, with a quick release, found Charles Hall in the corner of the endzone. Malik Henry was hit as he tried to deliver the ball, fumbling the ball. Marje Smith scooped up the ball and walked it in for a touchdown. Needing to answer back, Darius Prince weaved his way for a wide-open touchdown, tying the game. With thirty seconds left in the half, Jalen Morton fired a shot to Charles Hall to rip the lead right back. Billings was able to dink and dunk the ball down the field, ending the drive with a touchdown from Henry to Prince yet again to end the half. Both teams went into the half tied, 37-37.

Jalen Morton found Shiloh Flanagan quickly, who bobbed his way through traffic to grab the early score out of the break. Moving the ball down the field, Henry floated the ball into the endzone for Arthur Anderson, who tied the game back up again. Jalen Morton looked in rhythm all night, he connected with Flanagan on the one-yard line. Leaking out, Charles Hall found himself wide open in the endzone to collect his third touchdown of the night. With a quick screen pass to Anthony Duffy, he was able to maneuver his way through the defenders and sprint into the endzone. Trying to roll the dice, Billings attempted an onside kick, however, the Storm scooped up the ball, giving them premium field position. On the following play, Logan Wright powered his way in for the touchdown.

To start the fourth quarter, the Storm made the first stop for either team, as the Outlaws were knocking on the door. Hall, coming across the field, broke free from a defender and strolled into the endzone. Darius Prince, trying to will his team back in the game, made a long return, hurdling a defender. Working quickly, Malik Henry ended the scoring drought with a quick pass to Arthur Anderson, resulting in a touchdown. With a poor kickoff and a good return, the Storm found themselves with great field position to start their series. Attempting to put themselves up by two possessions, the Storm tried for a field goal, however, the ball missed wide right. On the return, Southwest Kansas committed two penalties to give the Outlaws a chance at the comeback. On the following play, Henry found Anderson for a big pickup, but trying to advance the ball, Arthur fumbled the ball to the Storm. The Storm, with a nine-point lead, used Jalen Morton's feet to soak up the clock and walk out of Billings with the 65-56 win.

Impact Players

Both quarterbacks put on a show tonight. The shootout was back and forth all night, Jalen Morton and Malik Henry never batted an eye. The two quarterbacks combined for a total of 15 touchdowns. Each coaching staff could not have asked for more from either of their signal callers.

Each quarterback also had a standout wide receiver to throw to. Darius Prince hauled in 4 touchdowns. Making multiple spectacular plays all night. On the other side, not to be outdone, Charles Hall collected 4 of his own touchdowns. Both players we nearly unstoppable all night when targeted.

The Storm came in with an offensive onslaught game plan and overpowered the Outlaws' defense. The difference in the game came from two turnovers by Billings. With the victory, the Storm moves to 6-3, while the Outlaws fall to 3-5 on the season. The Southwest Kansas Storm will host the Washington Wolfpack next Sunday. Billings travels out to Salina to take on the Liberty next Saturday.







Arena Football One Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.