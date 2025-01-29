Ottawa's Tereza Vanišová fined $500

January 29, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after an automatic review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Ottawa Charge forward Tereza Vanišová has been fined $500. The incident reviewed was a major penalty for boarding assessed to Vanišová at 6:07 of the third period during Monday night's game against the New York Sirens.

This is the second fine that Vanišová has been assessed in her PWHL career. She was previously fined $250 following a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding last season on March 20, 2024, against New York.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.