Old Glory DC Stuns Defending Champs with Comeback Victory

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Old Glory DC came from behind to edge the three-time defending champions, beating New England 19-21 in a tight Week 3 clash at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kaleb Geiger's 10th-minute try gave the Free Jacks an early foothold, but Cory Daniel crossed twice either side of half to put DC firmly in control at 7-14. Oscar Lennon pulled it back to 14-14 before Nathan Salmon's 48th-minute try appeared to have sealed it for the hosts, only for John LeFevre to dot down two minutes later, with Jason Robertson converting all three DC tries to clinch the two points.

It's a statement result for Old Glory, knocking off the champions on their own turf, and Robertson's perfect kicking day made the difference at the margins. For New England, it's a second defeat of the young season and a reminder that the targets on their backs are real. The Free Jacks had the lead with the finish line in sight and couldn't hold on, the kind of lapse that simply couldn't happen in their three championship runs.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 11, 2026

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