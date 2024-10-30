Offseason Talking Points: News from Across MLR

October 30, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







As the road to the 2025 Major League Rugby season continues, there has been plenty of news from across the league.

One month after the first offseason updates, here are some stories from across MLR from this October.

MLR MENTAL WELLNESS AND RACE TO THE SHIELD LAUNCHED

At the start of October, the league unveiled its MLR Wellness campaign.

A health-centered initiative that promotes a three-pillar approach to wellness, the initiative hopes to encourage fans, players, and stakeholders to lead healthier lifestyles.

Focusing on physical, mental, and nutritional wellness, fans and players are encouraged to come together and grow healthier as a community.

As part of this initiative, the league has continued its relationship with LooseHeadz, MLR's official mental fitness partner to promote mental well-being.

Additionally the Race to the Shield has been launched with Stepathlon.

Downloading the official MLR app allows supporters to participate in an interactive virtual challenge. Fans can participate in daily challenges and compete with one another while completing their fitness goals.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR STAYING PUT IN NC

After a stellar year on loan with Anthem RC reigning Rookie of the Year, Junior Gafa, will now stay in North Carolina.

Drafted to the New England Free Jacks in 2023, the center made more meters than any other player in the league in his debut season as Anthem finished with a 0-16 record.

A regular source of gain line success for Alama Ieremia's team, the 23-year-old will again play a leading role in the midfield next season.

In return for the youngster's services, New England received a 2025 MLR College Draft second-round pick, salary cap considerations in 2025, and a 2026 international slot.

Bolstering the side with Gafa will go a long way to helping the side get a first franchise win next season, especially after the team's work in August's College Draft.

UTAH AND NOLA ADD TEST MATCH EXPERIENCE

Both the Utah Warriors and NOLA Gold have added some international quality to their squads ahead of 2025.

To bolster their front-row, Utah has secured the services of former All Blacks hooker Liam Coltman for the 2025 season.

Winning eight caps for New Zealand between 2016 and 2019, the 34-year-old has most recently represented Lyon in France's Top 14.

Starting the week off right!

We're excited to announce the signing of New Zealand International Liam Coltman to the 2025 Utah Warriors squad.

We can't wait for everyone to see The Beard live at Zions Bank Stadium.

A durable and consistent performer for whichever team he represents, Coltman made over 100 appearances for the Highlanders in Super Rugby.

The hooker's addition is one of six signing that the Warriors have made since confirming 17 offseason departures.

To add a wealth of experience to their forward pack, NOLA Gold has secured the signing of Kélian Galletier until 2026.

It is the first time the six-cap France international will play domestically outside of his home country after spending the past decade playing in the Top 14.

A two-time Challenge Cup winner and one-time Top 14 champion, the back row has spent the past two seasons with Pyrénées club USA Perpignan.

The former France flankers' arrival in Louisiana comes after the team confirmed that experienced campaigners Rodney Iona, Augusto Bohme, and Maciu Koroi were all leaving the Gold Mine.

LA ADDS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNING EXPERIENCE

RFCLAs' first MLR season saw them finish at the foot of the Western Conference.

With just 11 points from the postseason, the team has made wholesale changes to its coaching team in the hopes of advancing to the Shield in 2025.

All three of the team's appointments are familiar faces to the league.

Steve Hoiles, Director of Rugby, and senior assistant coach Dave Dennis both won the league in 2021, while ex-Chicago and Houston head coach Sam Harris arrives as attack coach.

In their playing careers, both Hoiles and Dennis represented Australia in Test rugby and returned to the USA after coaching in the Shute Shield in their home country.

Hoiles coaches Randwick to Shute Shield success in 2023 and was named the competition's Coach of the Year for 2024.

Dennis comes to California fresh from involvement with Eastwood and brings title-winning experiences from time spent with the NSW Waratahs and Exeter Chiefs.

Since 2021, Sam Harris has been a head coach in the league and most recently coached the Chicago Hounds.

EXPERIENCED HOUNDS CALL TIME ON CAREERS

Within days of one another, Chicago Hounds duo Nick McCarthy and Dave Kearney announced their retirement from rugby.

Nick McCarthy became the first openly gay man to play Test rugby when he made his USA Men's Eagles debut against Romania in 2023.

A trailblazer in the sport, the 29-year-old spent the majority of his career with Irish powerhouses Leinster and Munster, winning the Pro14 (now United Rugby Championship) on two occasions and the Champions Cup once.

Starting 13 MLR games in 2024, McCarthy was the heartbeat of Chicago's first Playoffs appearance.

"Since I went to my first International game as a kid, it's been my dream to play professional rugby, and I'm so grateful I've lived that dream for the past 10 years," McCarthy said on social media.

"Now feels like the right time to retire and start a new chapter."

Kearney called time on his 15-year professional career in a somewhat understated fashion.

A career that saw him win six Pro14 titles, three Champions Cups, one Challenge Cup, and one Six Nations Championship, and represent Ireland at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, the 35-year-old spent one year with Chicago.

Making nine appearances in the 2024 season, Kearney helped the Hounds reach Playoffs rugby for the first time.

"Thank you to the Chicago Hounds for an amazing opportunity to come and play, it's been an unreal experience, one I'll cherish forever," Kearney said on social media.

"I've met some great people here, players and staff. I look forward to watching this club grow over the coming years."

Written By Joe Harvey

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.