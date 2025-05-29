Officials Named for 2025 Kelly Cup Finals

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The following five referees and five linesmen have been selected to work the 2025 Kelly Cup Finals. The officials are selected based on the merit of their performance over the course of the regular season and their work thus far in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Referees - Nolan Bloyer (3rd Kelly Cup Finals), Logan Gruhl (3rd), Tyler Hascall (2nd), Will Kelly (1st) and Rocco Stachowiak (2nd).

Linesmen - Maxime Bedard (1st Kelly Cup Finals), T.J. Dockery (1st), Chad Fuller (3rd), Bryan Gorcoff (2nd) and Matthew Heinen (3rd).

2025 Kelly Cup Finals

Toledo Walleye vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Game 1 - Saturday, May 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 2 - Monday, June 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

Game 4 - Friday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

Game 5 - Saturday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, June 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Thursday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)







