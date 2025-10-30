NSL Wraps up 2025 Season Honouring League's Best,Headlined by Ottawa Rapid FC's DB Pridham Named as NSL Player of the Year

TORONTO - The Northern Super League (NSL) has concluded its 2025 Awards Week, recognizing the league's top performers from an unforgettable inaugural season. Leading the list is Ottawa Rapid striker Delaney Baie (DB) Pridham being named NSL Player of the Year. Pridham becomes the inaugural recipient of the award, which was determined through a vote by fellow NSL players, with the stipulation that no one could vote for their own team or themselves.

Pridham led the league in scoring this season (18 goals), earning the 28-year-old the Golden Boot. She was also voted Forward of the Year by her peers.

Pridham will lead the line as Ottawa face the Vancouver Rise in the first leg of the NSL playoff semifinals on Tuesday, November 4 at Swangward Stadium.

The recognition capped a week-long celebration of excellence across the league, as the NSL unveiled individual awards each day leading into the NSL Final Presented by Toyota, set for November 15 at BMO Field in Toronto.

2025 NSL Award Winners

NSL Player of the Year

DB Pridham - Ottawa Rapid FC

NSL Coach of the Year

Marko Milanovic - AFC Toronto

NSL Forward of the Year

DB Pridham - Ottawa Rapid FC

NSL Midfielder of the Year

Emma Regan - AFC Toronto

NSL Defender of the Year

Jyllissa Harris - Ottawa Rapid FC

NSL Goalkeeper of the Year

Anika Toth - Halifax Tides FC

NSL Rookie of the Year

Kaylee Hunter - AFC Toronto

NSL Assist Leader

Esther Okoronkwo - AFC Toronto - 7 assists

NSL Golden Boot (Top Scorer)

DB Pridham - Ottawa Rapid FC - 18 goals

NSL Golden Glove

Morgan McAslan - Vancouver Rise FC - 9 clean sheets

NSL Team of the Season

- Goal Keeper - Anika Tóth, Halifax Tides FC

- Defender - Colby Barnett, AFC Toronto

- Defender - Jyllissa Harris, Ottawa Rapid FC

- Defender - Stéphanie Hill, Montreal Roses

- Defender - Olivia Scott, Ottawa Rapid FC

- Midfielder - Emma Regan, AFC Toronto

- Midfielder - Meggie Dougherty Howard, Calgary Wild FC

- Midfielder - Min-a Lee, Ottawa Rapid FC

- Forward - DB Pridham, Ottawa Rapid FC

- Forward - Esther Okoronkwo, AFC Toronto

- Forward - Kaylee Hunter, AFC Toronto

2025 NSL Playoffs

The 2025 NSL postseason kicks off this weekend featuring the top four clubs in knockout competition to crown the league champion.

- Nov. 1 at 12 pm ET | #1 AFC Toronto vs #4 Montréal Roses at Stade Boréale - CBC/RDS2

- Nov. 4 at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET | #2 Ottawa Rapid FC vs #3 Vancouver Rise FC at Swangard Stadium on TSN

- Nov. 8 at 12 pm PT/ 3 pm ET | # 2 Ottawa Rapid FC vs #3 Vancouver Rise F C at TD Place Stadium on CBC

- Nov. 9 at 2 pm ET | #1 AFC Toronto vs #4 Montréal Roses at York Lions Stadium on TSN/RDS

NSL Final Presented by Toyota

- Saturday, November 15 at 2 pm ET - at BMO Field in Toronto







