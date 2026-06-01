NSL Week 6: Toronto Dominates in Calgary

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Week 6 delivered and then some.

From a nail-biter in Halifax that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Vancouver stealing points in Montréal and a Calgary downpour that turned matchday into a waterpark, Week 6 gave us plenty to talk about.

Last Week's Matches:

Halifax and Ottawa left everything on the pitch on a cold and rainy night, serving up a tense, hard-fought battle that wasn't decided until the very end

Vancouver's hot streak is very much alive! The Rise handed Montréal their first loss of the season in an electric, high-scoring game that officially ended the Roses' unbeaten run

Rough weather in Calgary, but AFC Toronto made it even rougher on the pitch, completely shutting out the Wild and walking away with a commanding win

Last Week's Matches

Halifax Tides FC vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Friday May 29, 2026

1 - 2

Wanderers Grounds (Halifax, NS)

A cold and rainy night in Halifax set the stage for a competitive and hard-fought first half. Ottawa got the first goal when Jyllissa Harris pounced on a loose ball in the box to score her first career Northern Super League goal and give the Rapid a 1-0 lead. Halifax had their chances to level things up, but were denied every time by Mollie Eriksson, who was solid throughout. A big moment came right before the break when DB Pridham stepped up for a penalty, only to be denied by a stunning save from Rylee Foster-Inman, sending both teams into halftime with Ottawa holding a 1-0 lead.

Halifax came out with more urgency in the second half and were rewarded when Julia Benati curled a beautiful strike into the net off an assist from Syd Kennedy to make it 1-1. The decisive moment came late in the game when DB Pridham got her foot on a loose ball following a goalkeeping miscue to put Ottawa back in front at 2-1. Halifax threw everything at Ottawa in the dying minutes but couldn't find an equalizer. The Rapid held on to claim an away victory.

Montréal Roses FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Saturday May 30, 2026

2 - 3

Stade Boréale (Laval, QC)

Montréal struck early when Elyse Bennett capitalized on a spinning pass within the box, slotting home to give the Roses a 1-0 lead inside the first eight minutes. Vancouver hit back quickly though, with Latifah Abdu getting on the end of a ball and finishing brilliantly to level it at 1-1. Vancouver came close to getting another goal when Jessica Filippo rattled the crossbar with a thunderous strike. With the score tied at 1-1, both teams went into the break having given everything in an absolutely electric first half.

The second half picked up right where the first left off. Vancouver came out with energy and were rewarded when Josie Longhurst finished from close range off a pass from Latifah Abdu to take a 2-1 lead. Montréal got back in the game when Noémi Paquin found the back of the net to make it 2-2. It was Jessica Filippo who had the final say though, firing in a goal in the closing stages to give Vancouver a stunning 3-2 lead and send the Rise back to BC with another win.

Calgary Wild FC vs. AFC Toronto

Sunday May 31, 2026

0 - 4

McMahon Stadium (Calgary, AB)

McMahon Stadium was treated to a dramatic start when Calgary goalkeeper Katelin Talbert made a costly error, and Lauren Rowe was first to react, bagging her first goal of the season to give Toronto an early 1-0 lead. Calgary responded with some pressure of their own, creating close chances, but failed to get on the scoreboard. Toronto's defense held firm and Katelin Talbert made some impressive saves for Calgary to keep the deficit at one heading into the break.

Toronto came out firing in the second half and quickly doubled their lead when Nikayla Small set up Kaylee Hunter, who finished brilliantly for her first goal of the season to make it 2-0. Toronto extended their lead further when Sarah Stratigakis got on the end of a cross to make it 3-0. Kaila Novak then added a fourth, sending the ball past Talbert to put the game completely beyond doubt. Calgary kept fighting until the final whistle but couldn't find a way through Toronto's resolute defense.







Northern Super League Stories from June 1, 2026

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