NSL Week 5. The Rise Are on the Rise

Published on May 25, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







We're five weeks into the NSL season and things are getting real. This week gave us everything we wanted and then some - explosive goals, pure drama, and a standings race that has everyone on edge.

Last Week's Matches:

Montréal and Ottawa went head-to-head for first place, with the Roses holding on to their unbeaten record

Back-to-back wins for the Rise on home turf in a dynamic battle against AFC Toronto

A dominant away performance from Halifax against Calgary - Saorla Miller and Julianne Vallerand both bagged braces to end a two-game losing streak in style

Last Week's Matches

Ottawa Rapid FC vs. Montréal Roses FC

Saturday May 23, 2026

1 - 2

TD Place (Ottawa, ON)

Montréal came out dominant and controlled the game from the opening whistle. The breakthrough came when Tanya Boychuk headed home a well-worked cross to give the Roses the lead. Boychuk wasn't done there, grabbing a second goal just before halftime by latching onto a loose ball and finishing into the bottom corner to give Montréal a commanding 2-0 lead at the break. Ottawa had their moments and pressed forward at times, but struggled to break down a well-organized Montréal backline. Anna Karpenko was solid in goal whenever tested.

Ottawa came out with more urgency in the second half and got onto the scoreboard when Choo Hyo-joo finished off a cross to make it 2-1, sparking a huge moment for the home side. Ottawa pushed hard for an equalizer, but Anna Karpenko denied everything that came her way. Montréal held firm and saw out the game to extend their lead at the top of the standings.

Vancouver Rise FC vs. AFC Toronto

Saturday May 23, 2026

2 - 1

Swangard Stadium (Burnaby, BC)

Vancouver came out strong, making a statement right from the start. Latifah Abdu opened the scoring with a powerful shot that gave the Rise a 1-0 lead. Vancouver continued to press and were awarded a penalty when Abdu was tripped up in the box. Captain Quinn stepped up and converted with conviction to make it 2-0. The Rise went into the break in total control. Toronto had their moments but struggled to create anything concrete against a confident and well-organized Vancouver side.

Toronto came out with more purpose in the second half, creating chances early on and getting close on multiple occasions. Vancouver held firm for most of the half, but Toronto refused to go quietly when Cloey Uddenberg got on the end of a Colby Barnett delivery in added time, driving home a consolation goal to make it 2-1. It wasn't enough however, as Vancouver secured back-to-back wins and continued their hot streak.

Calgary Wild FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

Sunday May 24, 2026

0 - 4

McMahon Stadium (Calgary, AB)

Halifax dominated right from the start. Saorla Miller got the scoring started, quickly reacting to a rebound to give the Tides an early 1-0 lead. Halifax kept the pressure on and doubled their advantage when Julianne Vallerand got on the end of a perfectly whipped corner from Sarah Taylor and headed it into the back of the net. Captain Saorla Miller then doubled her own tally, cutting inside and finding the net to make it 3-0. Halifax was in attack mode and Calgary headed into the break truly on the back foot.

Calgary came out with more fight in the second half, creating a couple of chances on net, but the goals just wouldn't come. Halifax put the game completely beyond doubt when Julianne Vallerand unleashed an absolute rocket from the edge of the box to complete her brace and make it 4-0. Calgary continued to push for a goal, but couldn't find a way through. Rylee Foster-Inman kept a comfortable clean sheet for the Tides.







Northern Super League Stories from May 25, 2026

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