NSL Week 3: Ottawa Rapids FC Puts on a Show

Published on May 11, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Ottawa Rapid FC showed everyone that they are on a mission with back-to-back wins on home turf to open their season. With persistent shots on net, they managed to dominate the game against Vancouver. It was anyone's game over at BMO Field, with both AFC Toronto and Montréal Roses FC hungry for the win. Neither team was backing down, but in the end, Montréal came out with the win.

Montréal stays at the top of the standings and Ottawa climbs the ranks. We can't wait to see what happens next.

Ottawa Rapid FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Wednesday May 6, 2026

4 - 0

TD Place (Ottawa, ON)

Ottawa dominated from the opening whistle. Kayla Adamek got the scoring started, assisted by Keera Melenhorst who drew defenders centrally to create the space. DB Pridham then found the back of the net, scoring off of another assist by Keera Melenhorst. DB Pridham wasn't done there, striking again before the break to put Ottawa firmly in the lead at 3-0. Vancouver's Morgan McAslan made some impressive saves, but could do little to stop Ottawa's onslaught.

Ottawa picked up right where they left off. DB Pridham continued to cause havoc in the box, setting up a fourth goal for Sadie Waite, who collected her first career NSL goal. Vancouver had a couple of chances, but failed to get on the scoreboard. The game ended 4-0 for Ottawa.

AFC Toronto vs. Montréal Roses FC

Sunday May 10, 2026

0 - 1

BMO Field (Toronto, ON)

A competitive and evenly matched first half between two unbeaten sides. Kaylee Hunter was Toronto's biggest threat, testing Montréal goalkeeper Anna Karpenko repeatedly, but Karpenko was in outstanding form, making a string of strong saves to keep the sheet clean. Montréal had their moments too, but couldn't find a breakthrough. The half ended 0-0.

In the second half, Toronto's Kaylee Hunter crossed a ball into the box that Montréal's Charlotte Bilbault tried to clear, only to accidentally hit her own net. Luckily for Montréal, the goal was ruled out since Lauren Rowe was caught offside.

Montréal eventually broke the deadlock when Evelyn Badu played a perfectly weighted ball over the top for Elyse Bennett, who controlled it brilliantly and fired it into the back of the net.Toronto pushed for an equalizer, but Karpenko continued to be a wall in goal, denying everything that came her way. Four minutes of added time weren't enough for Toronto to level it.







Northern Super League Stories from May 11, 2026

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