NSL Week 12: Vancouver Is Back with a Win

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Week 12 brought the fight.

Nobody had an easy week. Three hard-fought battles, three games that weren't decided until the very end and three plot twists. Ottawa and Montréal both walked away with wins and are still sitting pretty at the top of the standings. Will the rest of the league be able to take them down? Only one way to find out.

Last Week's Matches:

It went right down to the wire in Toronto. Ottawa finally snatched it late and walked away with a huge three points on the road.

Goals were flying in Calgary as Vancouver and the Wild traded strikes the whole first half. It looked like it could go either way until Vancouver pulled ahead and held on for the win.

Montréal made it happen at home in the most dramatic way possible - a late penalty to seal the win against Halifax

Last Week's Matches

AFC Toronto vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Saturday, July 11, 2026

1 - 2

York Lions Stadium (Toronto, ON)

AFC Toronto opened the scoring early when Kaylee Hunter set up Lauren Rowe to calmly slot home a 1 - 0 lead. Ottawa responded quickly, with Min-a Lee striking a beautiful shot from distance to level the score. Both sides pushed for a breakthrough before the break, but the half ended even at 1 - 1.

Ottawa pushed hard in the second half, creating multiple dangerous set pieces and forcing spectacular saves from Toronto goalkeeper Sofia Manner. After Toronto's Colby Barnett received a red card, for a foul at the top of the box, AFC Toronto dropped to 10 players for the remainder of the match. In the final minutes of the match, Delaney Baie Pridham timed her jump perfectly to head home a late cross, securing a 1 - 2 victory for Ottawa.

Calgary Wild FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Saturday, July 11, 2026

2 - 4

McMahon Stadium (Calgary, AB)

Vancouver started strong when a driven ball, shot by Mia Pante, took a deflection off a defender and found the back of the net, giving the Rise a 0 - 1 lead. Calgary responded in the 15th minute with Meggie Dougherty Howard stepping up and converting a penalty to equalize. Calgary took their first lead of the match when Serita Thurton delivered a sharp cross into the six-yard box, which Jorian Baucom finished on a second effort to make it 2 - 1 for the Wild. Just before the break, Vancouver answered back with Mariah Lee smashing home a penalty, after being brought down in the box, leaving the sides deadlocked at 2 - 2.

Both teams battled tightly through the second half. The definitive breakthrough came in the 85th minute when Vancouver's Josie Longhurst flicked a well-delivered cross past the keeper, breaking the tie 2 - 3. Minutes later, Vancouver capitalized on their deep offensive pressure, with Maithé Lopez slamming home the ball to secure a hard-fought 2 - 4 victory.

Montréal Roses FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

Sunday, July 12, 2026

1 - 0

Stade Boréale (Laval, QC)

Montréal brought the attack in the first half, heavily applying the pressure, but Halifax's defense refused to be scored on. The Roses' Tanya Boychuk fired a shot into the box, but Addison Weichers gave their goalie a hand with her head, keeping the score 0 - 0. Noémi Paquin almost brought the Roses the lead with a beautiful free kick, but Rylee Foster-Inman in net wasn't going to let that happen, and kept the match on equal footing. The second half saw that same Montréal aggression unable to break through Halifax's defense. Tanya Boychuk almost ended the stalemate, bringing the ball towards the net, but was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Montréal. Chloe Minas took the penalty kick and was able to break the deadlock, securing the match's only goal and a 1- 0 win for the Roses.







Northern Super League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.