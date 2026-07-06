NSL Week 11: Montréal Dominates on Home Soil

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Week 11 broke the scoreboard.

Week 11 brought goal after goal, 11 of them total. Ottawa and Montréal both took care of business on home turf, showing us exactly why they're our league leaders and cementing their spots at the top of the standings.

Last Week's Matches:

Montréal was on fire in Laval, hammering Vancouver with shots and converting 5 times, while Evelyn Badu casually pulled off a hat-trick in the process

Ottawa put on a show to secure the win at home, unloading shot after shot and making Calgary's defence work overtime

Toronto snuck in an early goal, locked in on defence, and snatched the win as visitors in Halifax

Last Week's Matches

Montréal Roses FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Saturday, July 4, 2026

5 - 1

Stade Boréale (Laval, QC)

Montréal took control early when Evelyn Badu capitalized on a loose ball in the penalty area, drilling it into the corner with her left foot to give the Roses a 1 - 0 lead in the 18th minute. Vancouver responded well and thought they had levelled through Anaïs Oularbi, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Vancouver tried again and managed to convert this time with Jessica De Filippo finding the back of the net to make it 1 - 1.

The second half belonged to Montréal. Elyse Bennett got her seventh goal of the season, finishing beautifully to make it 2 - 1. Evelyn Badu then produced an exceptional goal - she flicked the ball up to herself and drove it into the net from outside the box to make it 3 - 1. Tanya Boychuk added a fourth goal with a strong one-touch finish off a Hailey Whitaker cross. Evelyn Badu then completed her hat-trick with eight minutes to play to make it 5 - 1 for the Roses.

Ottawa Rapid FC vs. Calgary Wild FC

Sunday, July 5, 2026

3 - 1

TD Place (Ottawa, ON)

Ottawa came out dominant from the opening whistle, creating chance after chance and putting Calgary keeper Katelin Talbert under constant pressure. The breakthrough came in the 16th minute when Keera Melenhorst fired the ball into the bottom left corner to give the Rapid a 1 - 0 lead. Ottawa continued to press and were rewarded again when Johanne Fridlund drove forward and struck the ball in to make it 2 - 0 heading into the break. Katelin Talbert was outstanding in net for Calgary, making several big saves to deny Ottawa on multiple occasions.

Calgary came out with more urgency in the second half and got themselves back into it, with Meggie Dougherty Howard converting a penalty into the bottom corner to make it 2 - 1 and give the Wild some hope. Ottawa responded well and put the game beyond doubt when Jazmine Wilkinson drove forward and finished to make it 3 - 1, sealing all three points for the Rapid.

Halifax Tides FC vs. AFC Toronto

Sunday, July 5, 2026

0 - 1

Wanderers Grounds (Halifax, NS)

AFC Toronto struck in the 12th minute. Kaila Novak carried the ball up the pitch before finding Kaylee Hunter, who calmly finished to give the visitors a 1 - 0 lead. Halifax searched for an equalizer but struggled to break down a compact Toronto defence. The Tides earned multiple free-kick opportunities but were unable to convert their set-piece chances.

AFC Toronto came out strong in the second half, creating several chances and forcing strong saves from Halifax goalkeeper Rylee Foster-Inman. Halifax also pushed hard for a goal in the closing stages, but the breakthrough never came. AFC Toronto held firm defensively to secure a 1 - 0 victory on the road.







Northern Super League Stories from July 6, 2026

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