NSL Week 10: Ottawa Is Not Budging at the Top

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Week 10 said pick a side.

No draws in sight this week - just electric wins, tough defeats and a whole lot of drama. Week 10 brought the decisive results we've all been waiting for and things are really heating up.

Last Week's Matches:

Ottawa kept their foot on the gas, storming into Laval and taking care of business against the past league leaders to stretch their lead at the top

A rainy and tense battle set the stage for Calgary's defeat on home soil. Halifax showed no mercy

AFC Toronto rolled into Vancouver and put on a show, a dominant 3 - 1 performance that is turning heads across the league

Last Week's Matches

Montréal Roses FC vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Thursday, June 25, 2026

1 - 2

Stade Boréale (Laval, QC)

Ottawa struck early when Keera Melenhorst fought for the ball in the penalty area and managed to slot it into the net to give the Rapid a 1 - 0 lead in the 11th minute. Montréal pushed back and created chances, but Melissa Dagenais was sharp in goal for Ottawa. Both sides continued to press before the break, but Ottawa held their advantage heading into halftime.

In the second half, Ottawa brought the energy and doubled their lead when Min-a Lee found Melanie Forbes, who finished with a quick touch to make it 2 - 0. Montréal refused to give up and got one in late when Elyse Bennett stepped up and calmly converted a penalty to make it 2 - 1. Despite a late push from Montréal, Ottawa held on to claim all three points and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Calgary Wild FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

Saturday, June 27, 2026

0 - 1

McMahon Stadium (Calgary, AB)

A competitive and evenly matched first half saw both teams create chances without finding the breakthrough. Halifax had some close opportunities, with Julianne Vallerand testing Katelin Talbert from distance and Jordyn Rhodes going close with a couple of headers. Calgary were dangerous on the counter, with Meggie Dougherty Howard and Mya Jones creating a handful of chances, however the half ended 0 - 0 with both goalkeepers making key saves to keep it level.

Calgary continued to press in the second half and came close on several occasions, but couldn't find the decisive touch. Halifax broke the deadlock late when Sheyenne Allen played a ball to Stella Downing, whose shot was punched away, but fell perfectly for Saorla Miller to pounce and head it into the back of the net. The Wild threw everything at Halifax in the closing stages, but Anika Tóth stood firm to preserve the clean sheet and seal the win.

Vancouver Rise FC vs. AFC Toronto

Sunday, June 28, 2026

1 - 3

Swangard Stadium (Burnaby, BC)

An action-packed first half at Swangard Stadium. AFC Toronto got on the scoreboard first in the 33rd minute, when Olivia Chisholm played a ball in for Jessika Cowart to touch home and give Toronto a 1 - 0 lead. Vancouver responded almost immediately when Anaïs Oularbi stepped up and curled a stunning free kick into the corner to level it at 1 - 1. The half ended all square with both teams having good chances.

The second half was a tense and physical affair. AFC Toronto retook the lead when Lauren Rowe picked up the ball, used her pace to drive towards the end line and found space to finish, making it 2 - 1. Vancouver pushed hard for an equalizer but couldn't find a way through. Kaylee Hunter then sealed the win in stoppage time, cutting inside cleverly and finishing with a cool near-post strike to make it 3 - 1 for AFC Toronto.

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Northern Super League Stories from June 29, 2026

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