NSL Stars Get the Call

Winter Blues? Not in the NSL.

Pre-season doesn't slow us down, it fires us up. While the work continues at home to get ready for Year 2, NSL stars are going global, packing their passports to represent their country on the international stage.

Canada called and four NSL players answered

Kaylee Hunter - Midfielder - AFC Toronto

The rising star is chasing her first Canadian cap. Fresh off graduating high school, Kaylee is making March a milestone month on and off the pitch.

Holly Ward - Forward - Vancouver Rise FC

With five senior call-ups under her belt, Holly has two goals and one assist in seven games for Canada. The 22-year-old also scored the winning goal in the 2025 NSL Final, proving she can deliver when it counts.

DB Pridham - Forward - Ottawa Rapid FC

Last season's NSL Golden Boot winner and 2025 Player of the Season, DB combines lethal finishing with a flair for fashion. Her second Canada call-up is just another runway for her to conquer.

Melissa Dagenais - Goalkeeper - Ottawa Rapid FC

Melissa earned her first Canadian call-up in 2023. Between the sticks, the 25-year-old's secret weapon is her background as a strength coach, making her a powerhouse in every sense.

NSL stars taking their game to the AFC Women's Asian Cup

Choo Hyo-Joo - Winger - Ottawa Rapid FC

Choo helped lead Ottawa Rapid to second place in the NSL's inaugural regular season. In November, she signed a contract extension keeping her in the nation's capital through 2026. The 25-year-old will represent South Korea.

Minyoung Jung - Midfielder - Ottawa Rapid FC

A dynamic playmaker from South Korea, Min-young combines composure, vision, and confidence. She captained Korea University, spent three seasons with Seoul City Hall, and made a splash internationally by scoring 84 seconds into her senior debut.

Chaerim Kang - Midfielder - Montréal Roses FC

With 44 caps for South Korea, Chaerim brings experience and pedigree. Over 120 matches in the WK-League and six national championships later, the 27-year-old will bring her championship mindset to the Asian Cup.

Kahli Johnson - Forward - Calgary Wild

One day after celebrating her 22nd birthday, the speedy forward received the best present - a call to represent Australia. Kahli will hope to replicate the success of her Matildas debut in May 2025, where she scored the opening goal in a 2-0 friendly against Argentina.

Elsewhere on the international stage

Sierra Cota-Yarde - Goalkeeper - AFC Toronto

Sierra will bring her commanding presence and shot-stopping abilities to the world stage next month, representing Portugal for the FIFA Women's World Cup UEFA Qualifiers against Finland and Slovakia. The 22-year-old made her professional debut with AFC Toronto after signing in January 2025.

Ngozi Sonia Okobi-Okeoghene - Midfielder - Ottawa Rapid FC

The Ottawa Rapid FC veteran will join Esther for Nigeria's upcoming friendlies against Cameroon. She has represented Nigeria since 2010, appearing in multiple African Cup of Nations tournaments, as well as FIFA Women's World Cups.

Esther Okoronkwo - Forward - AFC Toronto

The 28-year-old, known for ruthlessness and speed, will represent Nigeria in two international friendlies ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. In Year 1 of the NSL, the forward tallied eight assists and 11 goals, proving her nose for the net.







