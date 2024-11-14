Novemeber 14 Transactions Update
November 14, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
With the announcement of Corpus Christi yesterday, Arena Football One kicks off an exciting stretch where we will finalize expansion, announce our divisional alignment, and announce our schedule as well. The next week will be jam-packed with news and notes as we prepare for our 2025 Premier Season.
The teams of AF1 continue to prepare for the season with their roster construction as well. Here is an updated list of players who have signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.
Travis Taylor Salina DL
Dorian Hardin Washington DB
Taeson Hardin Washington DB
Keegan McCormick-Reamer Oregon QB
Brandon Nicholson Albany OL
Cecil Cherry Orlando LB
Isaiah Abraham Washington LB
