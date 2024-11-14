Novemeber 14 Transactions Update

November 14, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







With the announcement of Corpus Christi yesterday, Arena Football One kicks off an exciting stretch where we will finalize expansion, announce our divisional alignment, and announce our schedule as well. The next week will be jam-packed with news and notes as we prepare for our 2025 Premier Season.

The teams of AF1 continue to prepare for the season with their roster construction as well. Here is an updated list of players who have signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.

Travis Taylor Salina DL

Dorian Hardin Washington DB

Taeson Hardin Washington DB

Keegan McCormick-Reamer Oregon QB

Brandon Nicholson Albany OL

Cecil Cherry Orlando LB

Isaiah Abraham Washington LB

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from November 14, 2024

Novemeber 14 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.