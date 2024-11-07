November 7 Transactions Update

November 7, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the November 7 update for players who have signed a letter of intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Maurice Ashley Oregon WR/DB

Jamar Montgomery SW Kansas DL

Simeon Burns Billings DB

Anthony Redmond Salina OL

