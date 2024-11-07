November 7 Transactions Update
November 7, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the November 7 update for players who have signed a letter of intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 AF1 season.
Maurice Ashley Oregon WR/DB
Jamar Montgomery SW Kansas DL
Simeon Burns Billings DB
Anthony Redmond Salina OL
• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...
Arena Football One Stories from November 7, 2024
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.