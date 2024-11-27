November 27 Transactions Update

November 27, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Our teams' signings continue, with several established arena football veterans signing on with AF1 teams for the 2025 season. Arena Football One is committed to delivering the best football possible to our fans and connecting them with the best players available. We are excited about the 2025 season, and we love to see some familiar names popping up in the November 27 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) for the 2025 AF1 season with their respective teams.

Lonnie Outlaw Orlando WR

Larry Williams Corpus Christi OL

Josh Jenkins Orlando DB

Kyree Campbell Arizona DL

Bryson Kelly Salina DL

Luis Gonzalez Salina RB

Isaiah McFarland Corpus Christi DB/WR

