November 25 Transactions Update
November 25, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
As we head into the holiday week, the preparations for the 2025 Arena Football Season continue! Our teams continue to sign talented players, make announcements, and get ready to bring arena football back to their communities. Here is the November 25 Transactions Update for AF1.
The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.
Terrance Ames Jr. Corpus Christi OL
Gene Tapia Corpus Christi DL
Matt Friess Jr. SW Kansas DB
Justin Olibrice Arizona WR
Kevin Thompson Jr. Corpus Christi DE
Shaquez Bond Salina DB
Joe Powell Corpus Christi DB
Tyler Royal Billings OL
