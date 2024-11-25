November 25 Transactions Update

As we head into the holiday week, the preparations for the 2025 Arena Football Season continue! Our teams continue to sign talented players, make announcements, and get ready to bring arena football back to their communities. Here is the November 25 Transactions Update for AF1.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.

Terrance Ames Jr. Corpus Christi OL

Gene Tapia Corpus Christi DL

Matt Friess Jr. SW Kansas DB

Justin Olibrice Arizona WR

Kevin Thompson Jr. Corpus Christi DE

Shaquez Bond Salina DB

Joe Powell Corpus Christi DB

Tyler Royal Billings OL

