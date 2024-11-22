November 22 Transactions Update

November 22, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We continue to get closer and closer to the Arena Football One season, and the signings continue at a fast and furious pace. Our teams continue to build strong rosters of experienced 50-yard players and rising young talents to compete for an Arena Football Championship. Here is the November 22 Transactions Update.

The 12-game schedule will bring out the best competition and allow all of our fans to experience the action-packed excitement of Arena Football.

The following players have signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.

Tyrek Tisdale Orlando RB

Josiah King Corpus Christi RB

Daniel Byse Corpus Christi DL

Chase Alisauckas Corpus Christi LB

Damian Francis Corpus Christi WR/DB

Jerron McGaw Corpus Christi WR

Ja'Vonte Johnson Corpus Christi QB

LaKeith Murray Corpus Christi DB

Chei Hill Corpus Christi FB/LB

Khalib Slaughter Billings LB

Mustafal Strong Corpus Christi WR/DB

Jaleon Brown Corpus Christi LB

Mike Lee Albany DB

