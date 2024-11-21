November 21 Transactions Update
November 21, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
There are some impact players being signed by our AF1 teams for the 2025 season. With talented veterans and impact new comers, the 2025 Arena Football season will be one to remember. As always, we are bringing you your daily transactions update for November 21.
Here are the players who have signed Letters of Intent with their respective AF1 teams.
Trevante Coleman III Corpus Christi WR
Jayzen Armstrong Arizona DB
Jordan Pouncey Oregon WR
Nickolas Brassell Oregon WR
Christian Maddox Arizona DB
Ahmad Butler Arizona DB
Dallas Dixon Salina WR
Ullric Jones Arizona DL
