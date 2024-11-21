November 21 Transactions Update

November 21, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







There are some impact players being signed by our AF1 teams for the 2025 season. With talented veterans and impact new comers, the 2025 Arena Football season will be one to remember. As always, we are bringing you your daily transactions update for November 21.

Here are the players who have signed Letters of Intent with their respective AF1 teams.

Trevante Coleman III Corpus Christi WR

Jayzen Armstrong Arizona DB

Jordan Pouncey Oregon WR

Nickolas Brassell Oregon WR

Christian Maddox Arizona DB

Ahmad Butler Arizona DB

Dallas Dixon Salina WR

Ullric Jones Arizona DL

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from November 21, 2024

November 21 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.