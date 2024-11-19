November 19 Transactions Update

With the exciting announcement of our final lineup of teams and divisional alignment, we are ready to unveil the 2025 schedule tonight at 7:30 PM Eastern ! Be sure to tune in to check out who your favorite team will play this season and hear about all the great things that AF1 is working on.

Teams continue to sign players in preparation for the 2025 season. Below is the Transactions Update for November 19, 2025.

The following players have signed Letters of Intent with their respective AF1 teams.

Jerimiah Spicer Arizona LB

Carl Robinson Wichita QB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams.

Tyler Cargill Salina WR/DB

Denaz Ross Salina DL

Dallas Reins Salina OL

The following players have been placed on the Exempt List due to signing with other leagues.

Vincent DiLeo II Albany FB/LB

