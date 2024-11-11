November 11 Transactions Update

The teams of Arena Football One are continuing their preparations for the 2025 AF1 season by signing players to Letters of Intent. This weekend was a busy time for signings as teams are filling out their rosters. Here is the transactions update for November 11.

The following players were signed to letters of intent by their respective AF1 teams for 2025.

Connor Davis SW Kansas OL

Dylan Barnas Orlando K

Clarence Williams Orlando WR

Callis Cooper Orlando QB

Colby Byrd Albany OL/DL

Joshua Perry Wichita OL/DL

De'Vontae Drayton Salina OL

Jeremy Reynolds Salina K

Marquel Wade Albany WR/DB

