Northwoods League Foundation to Award 24 Equipment Grants to Youth Organizations

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding 24 youth baseball and softball equipment grants through its Share the Glove initiative this Spring. Each grant includes one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats and one bucket of practice balls.

"The Share the Glove program embodies the Foundation's mission of supporting local communities through a shared love for the games of softball and baseball," said Tina Coil, Deputy Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "What better way to build future generations of players and fans than putting equipment directly into the hands of young kids throughout our communities."

Northwoods League affiliate teams will be coordinating the application process within their respective communities throughout the Spring, with the baseball and softball grants being allocated as follows:

Baseball Grants: Battle Creek, MI; Fond du Lac, WI; Green Bay, WI; Kalamazoo, MI; Kenosha, WI; Lakeshore, WI; Madison, WI; Rockford, IL; Royal Oak, MI; Traverse City, MI; Wausau, WI; Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Softball Grants: Bismarck, ND; Dickinson, ND; Duluth, MN; Eau Claire, WI; La Crosse, WI; Mankato, MN; Minot, ND; Rochester, MN; St. Cloud, MN; Thunder Bay, ONT; Waterloo, IA; Willmar, MN.

From applications collected locally, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria.

For more details, please visit northwoodsleague.com/share-the-glove, or contact your local Northwoods League team.

