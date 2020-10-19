Northwoods League Announces Executive and Organization of the Year

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced that Brian Colopy, GM and Managing Partner of the Kalamazoo Growlers, has been named the 2020 Northwoods League Executive of the Year. The award, which was decided by a vote of team officials is given annually to the League's outstanding executive. In another vote, the Kalamazoo Growlers were awarded the Organization of the Year award.

"Considering the amazing accomplishments of the Kalamazoo organization in this unique season in the Northwoods League, and how they created a safe fan experience in the process, both the organization and its General Manager Brian Colopy are richly deserving of such recognition," said Northwoods League, Great Lakes Division President Matt Bomberg. "We congratulate the Growlers and Brian on their sweep of the awards and are grateful for the Kalamazoo community's support of their efforts as well."

Of these awards, Colopy said, ""Our team and I are so honored to be named the organization and executive of the year. This was the most trying time in our team's history and to be recognized by our peers made all the challenges and obstacles this summer worth it. I can't thank the Northwoods League enough for the flexibility to create an entirely new experience for our fans in order to make this season a possibility."

Brian serves as the Managing Partner for both the Kalamazoo Growlers and the Battle Creek Bombers. Brian is known for his unique ideas such as the Salute to Selfie Night, the Emoji jersey, and the Twinkie Dog that made a television appearance on Good Morning America. Brian played collegiately at Ohio University before pursuing a professional career with the Chillicothe Paints of the Frontier League. Prior to coming to Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Brian spent two seasons working for the Ripken Group with the Augusta GreenJackets and the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

The Kalamazoo Growlers were honored as the Northwoods League Organization of the Year after a successful and safe season on and off the field. The Growlers staff formed the Southern Michigan Pod which also featured the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies and the Battle Creek Bombers. After only being allowed 100 fans per game they got creative and went to five inning double headers during the week and five inning triple headers on the weekends. These games started with a fan favorite home run derby each night. The Mac Daddies would go on to win the Southern pod and then they defeated the Traverse City Pit Spitters to win the Michigan Pod Championship.

