Northwoods League Announces 2024 Baseball Schedule

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2024 season. The schedule features 26 teams, with the Badlands Big Sticks of Dickinson, North Dakota and the Royal Oak Leprechauns of suburban Detroit joining the League and the traveling Minnesota Mud Puppies returning.

"The release of the 2024 Northwoods League schedule is always a big day, and the League is excited to enter its 31st season," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz.

The Northwoods League, the largest organized baseball league in the world, will begin summer collegiate baseball's most extensive schedule on Monday, May 27.

"The 2024 season will be historic as the largest League (26 teams) will compete in three different time zones," said Voz.

The League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 2 with the second half beginning the following day. This season will see the return of interleague play as teams in the Great Plains Division will face teams in the Great Lakes Division throughout the season.

The League will continue with the same playoff format that was adopted for the 2019 season. First and second half sub-divisional winners in the Great Lakes and Great Plains division will be eligible for the playoffs. In the event the second half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs. The two playoff eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will then play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Then the two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship.

Full league schedules can be found at northwoodsleague.com/schedule/ or by going to northwoodsleague.com/schedule/2024-printable-schedule/ and downloading PDF versions of the Great Lakes and Great Plains Division schedules.

