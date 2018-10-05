Northwoods League Alumni to Participate in the 2018 Arizona Fall League

October 5, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - Starting next week, thirty-four former Northwoods League players will be competing over the next two months in Arizona against the top players in Minor League Baseball. Nearly 60 percent of AFL players will at some point make a Major League roster. Last season twenty-eight former NWL players participated and eight of those players played in MLB during the 2018 season.

There are six teams in the Arizona Fall League: Scottsdale Scorpions, Mesa Solar Sox, Salt River Rafters, Glendale Desert Dogs, Peoria Javelinas and the Surprise Saguaros. The names of the teams were picked by Major League Baseball to reflect the Southwestern desert traditions in the state.

The teams are broken into two divisions, East and West and each Major League Baseball team sends six top prospects to the Arizona Fall League. Most of the players are Double-A and Triple-A Minor League players. Each team can choose to send one player considered a Class A player.

The former Northwoods League players and their AFL team are as follows:

Glendale Desert Dogs

Tanner Banks Willmar '11-'12

Jay Flaa St. Cloud '13

Joran Foley Waterloo '12

Laz Rivera Battle Creek '14

Steven Sensley Kenosha '14-'15

Steve Wilkerson La Crosse '11

Connor Marabell Madison '14

Peoria Javelinas

Buddy Reed Kenosha '14

Brandon Lawson La Crosse '15

Phoenix Sanders Willmar '14

Ryan Boldt Rochester '14

Joe McCarthy Madison '13

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 5, 2018

Northwoods League Alumni to Participate in the 2018 Arizona Fall League - Northwoods

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.