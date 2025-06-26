Northern Super League Players Called up to National Teams

Toronto, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL) is proud to announce that 10 standout players have received international call-ups to represent their National Teams during this summer's international match window.

From Europe to Africa to Asia, NSL players will be showcased on the global stage in major competitions and friendlies. Among those selected are Emma Regan (AFC Toronto) and Holly Ward (Vancouver Rise FC), who will join Canada's National Women's Team.

Here's a list of NSL players heading off for international duty this window.

Player NSL Club National Team Competition Dates

Jackie Sawicki Calgary Wild FC Philippines AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers June 23 - July 2

Tanya Boychuk Montréal Roses Ukraine International Friendlies June 23 - July 2

Kayla Adamek Ottawa Rapid FC Poland UEFA Women's Euros July 2 - July 27

Choo Hyo-Joo Ottawa Rapid FC South Korea International Friendlies June 23 - July 2

Sierra Cota-Yarde AFC Toronto Portugal UEFA Women's Euros July 2 - July 27

Esther Okoronkwo AFC Toronto Nigeria CAF Women's African Cup of Nations July 5 - July 26

Emma Regan AFC Toronto Canada International Friendlies June 23 - July 2

Jessika Cowart Vancouver Rise FC Philippines AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers June 23 - July 2

Jade Mitchell Vancouver Rise FC Jamaica International Friendlies June 23 - July 2

Holly Ward Vancouver Rise FC Canada International Friendlies June 23 - July 2

"It's an incredible honour to represent your country and compete against the world's top players. These international call-ups speak to the caliber of talent competing in the Northern Super League," said Jose Maria Costa, Vice President of Sport, Northern Super League. "We're proud to see our players on the world stage and look forward to them bringing that experience back to their clubs."

The Northern Super League enters Week 13 of its inaugural season with Halifax Tides FC vs. Calgary Wild FC on July 7 (TSN+, NSL.ca, ESPN+), followed by AFC Toronto vs. Ottawa Rapid FC on July 10 (TSN+, NSL.ca, ESPN+). A doubleheader on July 12 features the Montréal Roses vs. Halifax Tides FC (TSN, RDS2, ESPN+) and Calgary Wild FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC (CBC Gem, NSL.ca).

For full broadcast details and schedule for the second half of the season, visit NSL.ca/schedule.







