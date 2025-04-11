Northern Super League Announces Broadcast Talent for Inaugural Season

Toronto, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL) is proud to unveil its full broadcast team ahead of the league's historic inaugural season. From the first whistle to the final moments, this trusted team of seasoned broadcasters is ready to deliver the stories, voices, and energy that will connect fans to the NSL across every platform- TSN, CBC, RDS, Radio-Canada, and streaming platforms live all season long.

"Our broadcast team embodies the Northern Super League: sharp minds, passionate voices, and deep ties to the game and the Canadian communities that shape it," said Kelly Shouldice, Executive Producer and VP, Brand & Content, Northern Super League. "Delivering coverage in both official languages was a priority, and we're proud to showcase a roster of talent that speaks to fans from coast to coast. With the support of our broadcast partners- TSN, CBC, RDS, and Radio-Canada- and our production partners at Dome Productions, we're committed to telling the story of this league with depth, personality, and purpose, bringing fans closer to the game from day one."

English Language Broadcasts

TSN's coverage will be led by Kate McKenna, an accomplished host and producer with a deep background in both sports and entertainment-driven content. Known for her sharp sports insight and engaging storytelling, McKenna also appears regularly on CTV's The Social, where she contributes to lively discussions on pop culture and current events.

On CBC, veteran broadcaster Andi Petrillo- one of Canadian sports' most trusted and recognizable voices- will host all TV broadcasts, with esteemed sports journalist Shireen Ahmed joining her on the panel.

The NSL's analyst team on both networks is anchored by former Canadian international Amy Walsh and former U20 international and rising analyst Jess Lisi, who will provide expert insight and analysis throughout the season.

Clare Rustad and Kara Lang - both former Canadian national team players and respected voices in the game- will join the coverage on April 16 and April 19, respectively. The panel will be live from pitchside at BC Place in Vancouver and BMO Field in Toronto, providing expert insight and atmosphere from two of the league's most anticipated opening matchups.

Play-by-play duties will rotate among a seasoned group: Signa Butler, Nigel Reed, Mathew Cullen, and Ashley Docking, who will also serve as a sideline reporter for select Toronto matches.

Sideline reporting for both networks will feature trusted voices in each market:

- Sarita Patel (Vancouver)

- Ashley Docking (Toronto)

- Camila Gonzalez (Toronto and Ottawa)

- Moe Khan (Montréal)

- Caroline Salame (Calgary)

- Brianne Foley (Halifax)

French Language Broadcasts

The NSL's French-language broadcasts on RDS will be delivered by host Emilie Duquette, alongside analysts Amy Walsh(also featured on the league's English broadcasts), Sydney Fowo, a community-rooted soccer expert, and Valmie Ouellet, a respected leader in Canadian soccer with decades of experience as a coach, technical director, and television analyst.

French Language Broadcast

Radio-Canada's French-language coverage of the Northern Super League will be led by host Roseline Filion, bringing her poise and presence to the broadcast. Olivier Tremblay delivers the play-by-play, joined by Valmie Ouellet (also featured on RDS broadcasts). Christine Roger and Antoine Deshaies will report from the mixed zone, with former pro Hassoun Camara providing halftime and post-game analysis.

Veteran broadcaster Claudine Douville will lead play-by-play with Jean Gounelle acting as colour commentator for RDS.

These respected journalists and former players will provide comprehensive coverage for fans across Québec and French-speaking Canada. All Montréal Roses matches will air on either RDS or Radio-Canada platforms ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV, ensuring fans can follow every moment of their hometown club's inaugural season.

The first French-language broadcast will air on April 19, as the Montréal Roses take on AFC Toronto at BMO Field in the Roses' opening match of the season.

Opening Match Details

The Northern Super League's inaugural broadcast will air on Wednesday, April 16 live from Vancouver, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC Rise host Calgary Wild FC. The match will be available nationally on TSN and CBC Gem, kicking off a new chapter for professional women's sport in Canada.

Where to Watch

The NSL's 75 regular-season matches, Playoffs, and Final will be available across national and digital platforms:

TSN and CBC: Live TV broadcasts in Englis

RDS and Radio-Canada: French-language coverage of Montréal Roses matches throughout the season; Radio-Canada will air four matches live simultaneously on, ICI TÉLÉ, and streaming platform, ICI TOU.TV.

Streaming: All matches not airing on TSN or CBC will be available live on NSL.ca, with simultaneous streams on TSN+ and/or CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca, depending on the match's broadcast partner.

For the full broadcast schedule, visit NSL.ca/schedule.

