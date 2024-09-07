North Carolina FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







Five different players including Paco Craig and Ezra Armstrong found the net as North Carolina FC delivered a 5-0 rout of Oakland Roots SC at WakeMed Soccer Park to remain in contention in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.