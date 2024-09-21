North Carolina FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

September 21, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







Rafael Mentzingen and Oalex Anderson scored in either half as North Carolina FC rebounded with a 2-0 victory against Indy Eleven at WakeMed Soccer Park to boost their prospects of a postseason berth.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.