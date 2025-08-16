North Carolina FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







Darren Smith scored a second-half equalizer as Detroit City FC earned a 1-1 draw against North Carolina FC at First Horizon Stadium, notching his first goal in the USL Championship since May 3 after Pedro Dolabella had opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.