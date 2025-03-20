NLSE Returns as U.S. Home for CEBL in 2025

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Next Level Sports & Entertainment (NLSE) announced Thursday that the innovative content platform and premier provider of live sports and entertainment will return as the 'U.S. Home for CEBL' in 2025 with 40 live game broadcasts in the United States this summer.

NLSE's 2025 broadcast schedule tips off Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. CT / 8:30 p.m. ET when the Winnipeg Sea Bears host the Edmonton Stingers at Canada Life Centre. Their CEBL live coverage also includes all playoff and 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) games in Winnipeg this August.

In 2025, the CEBL will embark on its longest season in league history, tipping off Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET when the Edmonton Stingers host provincial rival the Calgary Surge at Edmonton EXPO Centre. The season will culminate at CW25 in Winnipeg which runs August 21-24, featuring three games at Canada Life Centre, including the Conference Finals doubleheader Friday, August 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

