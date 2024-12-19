NLL Top Things to Know: Week 4

Week 4 kicks off with a Wings-Desert Dogs rematch in Vegas on Friday night, followed by a Saturday tripleheader featuring two of the top 3 teams in our latest Power Rankings as the Swarm (2-0) take on the Seals (2-1).

Friday Pits Familiar Foes

- If the Wings-Desert Dogs matchup looks familiar, that's because it is.The teams will meet again on Friday at 10:30 pm ET, just six days after Philadelphia knocked off Las Vegas 19-11 at home behind hat tricks from four different players.

Brennan O'Neill's Breakout

- In last weekend's matchup, Brennan O'Neill, Philly's highly-touted rookie and number one pick, scored four second-half goals and added an assist while helping lead the Wings to victory. For more on what we learned from that game and all of Week 3, check out Rob Lucchesi's recap.

Dobbie's Record-Setting Quarter

- 38-year-old Dane Dobbie turned back the clock in Week 3. Down 8-5 to Albany entering the fourth quarter, he scored Calgary's final eight goals, including the game winner just 50 seconds into OT. His seven fourth-quarter scores were the most in NLL history, breaking the previous record shared by Adam Jones and Zach Greer. Read an oral history of his record-setting performance here.

Zach's the Manns

- Behind 8-3 against the Thunderbirds in Week 3, Zach Manns netted six goals in the second half and overtime, including the game winner to help the Rush improve to 2-0 on the year. His 10 goals rank second in the League behind only Dane Dobbie (13 G). Manns and the Rush will be back in action on Saturday at 7 pm ET when they travel to take on a Knighthawks team looking to snap a two-game skid.

NLL Saturday Showcase

- After suffering their first defeat of the season to the Seals in Week 3, the Mammoth will look to get back in the win column when they host the Thunderbirds on Saturday at 9 pm ET. Meanwhile, Halifax is still in search of its first win after a 9-8 overtime loss to the Rush.

Seals Look to Avenge Only Loss

- In Week 2, San Diego dropped an overtime thriller to Lyle Thompson (4G, 2A) and the Swarm. The Seals get their shot at redemption on Saturday at 10 pm ET at Pechanga Arena. Fans can enjoy all the action with ESPN+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada) and NLL+ (territory restrictions apply).

