NLL Top Plays: Week 18

March 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







The Top Plays from Week 18 in the NLL.

Frank Scigliano Makes Back-to-Back Saves Lyle Thompson Dives Over the Crease and Scores Black Bears Pull Off a Hidden Ball Trick Taggart Clark Breaks Through the Defense Ryan Lee Goes Horizontal and Scores

