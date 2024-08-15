Sports stats



National Lacrosse League

NLL Top 50 Plays: 10

August 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video


The #NLLTop50 has hit the final stretch! At #10, we have Connor Fields with an individual effort to remember

On the Final Weekend of the Regular Season, the Roc Knighthawks needed back-to-back wins to clinch a playoff spot. After taking the first over the Swarm, Fields led the way over the Wings with a 7-goal performance.

