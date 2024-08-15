Bandits Ink Pulera to One-Year Contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Kellen Pulera to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Pulera (6'2", 210 lbs.) played for St. Bonaventure during the 2024 collegiate season as a graduate student and recorded a team-leading 22 goals for the Bonnies. In 12 games with St. Bonaventure, Pulera recorded 23 points. The Amherst, New York native spent four seasons at Marist College and totaled 48 points (41+7) in 34 career games. Pulera recorded a career-high 31 goals as a junior in 2022 and received Second Team All-Conference honors.

Pulera has competed for the Rapids of the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League (UCBLL), which is co-sponsored by the Bandits and the Rochester Knighthawks. In two seasons with the Rapids, Pulera has tallied 79 points (41+38) in 21 career games, including 32 points (18+14) in his most recent season in 2023. Pulera was selected by the Bandits in the fourth round (68th overall) of the 2023 NLL Entry Draft.

